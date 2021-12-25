'I Took A Punch, Roy Evans Took One On The Nose' - Neil Ruddock Recalls Pre-Match Liverpool Fight

Former Liverpool and England defender Neil Ruddock has recalled an occasion where he got caught up on the wrong end of a pre match punch up in the Reds camp.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the 53 year old explained that it was quite common to have arguments and spats in the dressing room.

"You would see it all the time, especially on matchday at half-time.

"A manager or coach would sometimes give advice when you were having a nightmare, but you don't need them having a go at you. They try to encourage you, but you take the criticism.

"You used to have arguments with players, with them going face-to-face and people having to break them up.

"But that's passion and that's football - you want to win. It's not only at the pro game, you get it at all levels. We were no different to Sunday League players in that sense."

Ruddock recalls one occasion in particular when he and manager at the time Roy Evans ended up being victims of a fight that broke out in a pre-match meeting.

"Tony Warner and Stan Collymore once had a fight, but that was just before a game.

"We had a meeting ahead of an evening game which turned into a punch-up. I can laugh about it now but I was caught in the middle, trying to break up two six-foot tall lads.

"I took a punch, Roy Evans took one on the nose. I was trying to break it up and came out worse than the two fighting.

"It was caused by Roy Evans telling Stan that he wasn't aggressive enough, but he took it the wrong way and got too aggressive!"

