November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021

'I Want To Cry' - Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Speaks About Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah

Author:

Former Chelsea player Didier Drogba has admitted that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah makes him want to cry.

As reported by kingfut.com the retired Ivory Coast international was talking to Mido on a new TV show on Mehwar TV when he was speaking about 29 year old Salah.

Chelsea Teammates

Drogba was asked when they were teammates at Chelsea whether he saw the kind of ability Salah is now demonstrating.

“What I’ve seen during training, and all his teammates will tell you, the quality was there. He just needed time on the pitch to show his talent and his quality.

“When you look at the squad we had at the time, it was not easy to play, but what really got me attached to Mo is that he’s really nice, he’s really polite, even when he was not playing.

“He was sad not to contribute, but he was always good. When you have this kind of intelligence it’s just a matter of time before you blow up."

Drogba's Advice To Salah

He went on to explain how he stayed in contact with Salah and gave him advice when he was experiencing a barren spell at Roma.

“I remember we spoke a few times when he was at Roma and he was scoring goals and then he had a moment when he was not scoring and he asked me how to deal with this kind of situation.

“I shared with him a lot of examples and experience and how it happened to me and all the strikers.

Breaking Records

Liverpool's talisman recently broke Drogba's record as top African Premier League goalscorer and he believes the Egyptian will continue to break more of his records - a thought that makes him want to cry!

“If he continues he’s going to destroy all my records! I want to cry.” 

