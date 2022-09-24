Skip to main content
'I Want To Show People What I Can Do' - Jude Bellingham On Future Amid Liverpool Transfer Links

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham speaks about his future before England's UEFA Nations League loss to Italy.
Jude Bellingham's future has been at the height of discussion in the last few months, within the Liverpool fanbase more so. 

There have been various reports stating that Liverpool will make a move for their 'number one' target next summer, with one report claiming that a verbal agreement has taken place between both parties. 

Borussia Dortmund were adamant not to let their star leave this summer after already losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City. 

A recent report suggested that Liverpool did try to contact the club but the Bundesliga side refused any communication regarding Bellingham.

Whilst the future of the 19-year-old has been discussed with many, the player himself has kept professionally quiet throughout.

Jude Impressing Liverpool?

However, ahead of England's 1-0 loss to Italy last night, Jude Bellingham told Channel 4 that he tries to 'avoid the talk', but when playing for his national side he wants to 'show people' what he can do. 

"I try and avoid the talk, really. I just want to play well whenever I'm on the pitch. When I play for Dortmund I want to win the game, and when I play for England I want to show people what I can do.

“It was obviously a big fee but I can't really say I ever felt the pressure. I felt pretty confident in my own ability that I could get in the team and I could play.

“I've gained a lot of experience over the past two or so years. Played in a lot of big games. I've been really fortunate to be trusted in a lot of big moments and I think I've helped and delivered in those."

Is the 'people' who Bellingham is referring to Liverpool and the other big clubs looking at him or is it just words with no indication?

