'I Want To Stay' - Liverpool Forward Intent On Continuing At Anfield

As speculation continues to build regarding the futures of Liverpool's famous front three, one of them appears to have made it very clear what he wants in a recent interview.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract in the summer of 2023 and there is uncertainty as to who will remain at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Egyptian Salah has seen his negotiations regarding an extended deal drag on for months without a resolution although he said yesterday that he will be at Anfield next season.

Reports continue to suggest Bayern Munich could be a possible destination for Mane should the Senegalese decide to depart Liverpool.

Whilst there is no news regarding discussions about Brazilian Firmino extending his contract, he told TNT Sports (via Sport Witness) that he wants to stay on Merseyside.

“I’m very happy here. I’m grateful to God that I’m here playing for a great club with great players, winning titles. And my will is to stay.

“My wish is to stay here. I want to be here. I’m happy here. So that’s all I can say, I want to stay.”

Roberto Firmino

The three players are all legends at Liverpool hence the intense scrutiny regarding their futures. Reds fans will be desperate to see the brilliant trio remain at the club but whether that is possible remains to be seen.

