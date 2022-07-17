‘I Wanted to Leave Liverpool the Next Morning.’ Former Liverpool Midfielder’s Reaction to a Game That Cost Liverpool £200K

Former Liverpool Midfielder has sat down exclusively with the Liverpool Echo to talk about his time at the club, success since leaving Merseyside & that infamous night at MK Dons that cost Liverpool £200k in fines.

Pedro Chirivella signed for Liverpool on July 14 2013 for a reported £2.07million from Valencia with the idea in mind of 'one for the future' starting his trade on Merseyside in the U18 setup.

Chirivella failed to make a name for himself within the Liverpool side under Brendan Rodgers or Jurgen Klopp, after only 11 senior appearances total in his 7-year stay at Liverpool he eventually departed as a free agent to FC Nantes in Ligue 1 on July 1st 2020.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella celebrates scoring the opening goal after the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

'I Wanted to Go Back Home, End My Contract, Leave the City and Leave the Club'

Sitting down with the Liverpool Echo, Chirivella has reflected on that infamous night at the Stadium MK in the League Cup tie that saw Liverpool field Chirivella without the correct paperwork submitted for him to gain international clearance, which could have seen the club expelled from the competition.

“I wanted to leave Liverpool the next morning. I wanted to go back home, end my contract, leave the city and leave the club because I could not forget what had happened.

"I had everything packed and then I got a phone call from Critch [Neil Critchley], who told me to go to his office. Critch and I always had a good relationship so when he told me: ‘Pedro, you can’t play tomorrow’, I thought he was joking. I laughed.

“He then went serious and called the lawyers from the academy, who told me that I couldn’t play and they didn’t know when I would be able to because there were papers [international clearance] missing. He said Liverpool were probably going to be kicked out of the League Cup because of it."

Chirivella then went on to add “I remember I went home, my father was there, and I started crying like a kid. I wanted to disappear from the city, go back to Valencia and forget Liverpool. The next morning everything came out in the press and on Sky Sports, it was very hard.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |