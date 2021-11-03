'I Was Halfway There' - Liverpool Goalkeeper Adrian On Almost Returning To La Liga This Summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has been speaking about how he considered a move back to Spain and La Liga last summer.

Last season was a frustrating one for the Spanish stopper as he dropped to number three in the pecking order behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

As a result, game time has been extremely limited for the 34 year old although in Kelleher's absence he played a key role in Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory against Preston North End last week.

Adrian became an instant hero at Liverpool when he joined and helped win the European Super Cup in his first start for the club.

After some good early performances for the club in a sensational season for Liverpool in the Premier League, the keeper's form started to decline.

He became the subject of much criticism which grew after the Reds lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 match at Anfield.

Whilst speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Adrian admitted he was seriously considering a move back to La Liga in the summer but couldn't find a move that interested him.

“Well, look, to tell you the truth, last summer I was halfway there."

“When my contract ended, they offered me two or three more years and it is true that I was evaluating the market."

“I did not see an interesting opportunity to go back."

“It is clear that at some point I would like to return to La Liga and be able to enjoy the Spanish league again, but in the end the circumstances have to happen."

LFCTR Verdict

Adrian appears to be popular amongst players and staff at Liverpool as well as being a key part of the goalkeeping unit led by John Achterberg.

As a number two, I think most Liverpool fans were on the same page that he was not what was needed.

Kelleher has since stepped into that role and done very well which has meant Adrian has slipped to number three.

Keeping him for now therefore seems a sensible move so a happy goalkeeping union at Liverpool is not destabilised and until Marcelo Pitaluga or one of the other young goalkeepers is ready to step up into the number three role.

