'I Was Impressed With Kostas Tsimikas' - Former Player Praises Liverpool Left-Back After Ajax Performance

Kostas Tsimikas played a vital role in Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday by creating the winning goal for Joel Matip.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 26-year-old was recalled due to a knee injury to Andy Robertson and impressed Reds fans and a former Liverpool left-back with his all-action performance.

Speaking in his column on Liverpoolfc.com, Brazilian Fabio Aurelio explained how competition for places between the pair is increasing their performance levels.

"I was impressed with Kostas Tsimikas again during Liverpool's win against AFC Ajax in the Champions League earlier this week. Obviously, it was a shame Andy Robertson was unavailable through injury but we're really seeing the benefits of having such good competition at left-back.

"Getting more game time and having the opportunity to show what kind of player he is, you can see the increase in Tsimikas' confidence massively, and that'll be helping his performance levels.

"It seems Jürgen Klopp is prepared to use both of his left-backs more than he did in previous campaigns.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"That can help push the levels of Robertson and Tsimikas even higher as both will want to be starting – helping the team at the same time. I see it as a win-win situation."

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Tsimikas offers exactly the type of depth Liverpool need across all positions in the squad.

It is going to be interesting now to see if he can oust Robertson as Jurgen Klopp's number one left-back, something that a year ago no one could have foreseen.

