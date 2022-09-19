Skip to main content
'I Was Impressed With Kostas Tsimikas' - Former Player Praises Liverpool Left-Back After Ajax Performance

IMAGO / Sportimage

'I Was Impressed With Kostas Tsimikas' - Former Player Praises Liverpool Left-Back After Ajax Performance

Fabio Aurelio believes the Greek international is improving all the time as a result of competition with Andy Robertson.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kostas Tsimikas played a vital role in Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday by creating the winning goal for Joel Matip.

Joel Matip

The 26-year-old was recalled due to a knee injury to Andy Robertson and impressed Reds fans and a former Liverpool left-back with his all-action performance.

Speaking in his column on Liverpoolfc.com, Brazilian Fabio Aurelio explained how competition for places between the pair is increasing their performance levels.

"I was impressed with Kostas Tsimikas again during Liverpool's win against AFC Ajax in the Champions League earlier this week. Obviously, it was a shame Andy Robertson was unavailable through injury but we're really seeing the benefits of having such good competition at left-back.

"Getting more game time and having the opportunity to show what kind of player he is, you can see the increase in Tsimikas' confidence massively, and that'll be helping his performance levels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It seems Jürgen Klopp is prepared to use both of his left-backs more than he did in previous campaigns.

Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson

"That can help push the levels of Robertson and Tsimikas even higher as both will want to be starting – helping the team at the same time. I see it as a win-win situation."

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Tsimikas offers exactly the type of depth Liverpool need across all positions in the squad.

It is going to be interesting now to see if he can oust Robertson as Jurgen Klopp's number one left-back, something that a year ago no one could have foreseen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Curtis Jones
Quotes

'Missed A Golden Opportunity' - Pundit On Latest Curtis Jones Injury

By Neil Andrew
Mykhailo Mudryk Shakhtar
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Make January Move For Shakhtar Donetsk Mykhaylo Mudryk

By Justin Foster
Monaco Takumi Minamino
News

'Flop Of The Year' | Ex-Liverpool Man Wins Unwanted Title

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Arthur Melo
Quotes

'Similar To What Thiago Likes To Do' - Former Liverpool Player On Arthur Melo

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Legends
News

Liverpool FC Legends v Manchester United Legends - The Key Details Including How To Watch

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Five Talking Points From Liverpool's Poor Start To The Season

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

'Strongly Suspect He Will Move To Liverpool' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'He Doesn't Look Happy To Me' - Former Liverpool Player On Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew