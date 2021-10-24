'I Was Nervous' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On His First Premier League Start For Liverpool Against Manchester United At Old Trafford
As Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday for a huge clash against rivals Manchester United, Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about his memories of the fixture that gave him his first Premier League start.
In January 2017, Alexander-Arnold was thrown into the starting XI by Jurgen Klopp as an 18 year old. An unknown quantity at that time, Trent didn't look out of place and hasn't looked back since.
First Start Nerves
Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the right-back spoke about how nervous he was going into the game.
"I was in the unknown really, so I didn't really know what to expect,"
"I suppose that's changed."
"Obviously there were a lot more nerves back then. I was nervous, it was the first time I'd ever been to Old Trafford in any capacity so I was wondering what it was going to be like and things like that. To find out I was playing, obviously that's when nerves hit."
Just Another Game
Despite the rivalry between the two clubs and the importance of tomorrow's Premier League clash, the England international admitted those nerves are a thing of the past.
"But as for now, I just try to think of every game as just another game. It's a big game but it's still 90 minutes, the objective is still the same: to go and win and stop the opposition. All that stays the same and I just try to focus on things that I can control."
LFCTR Verdict
On the day of Alexander-Arnold's first Premier League start at Old Trafford Liverpool drew 1-1.
Let's hope he can contribute to the Reds going one better tomorrow and taking all three points.
