'I Was Really Worried' - Jamie Carragher Talks Liverpool's Sadio Mane And His Poor Form Last Season

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has been speaking about the worries he had over Sadio Mane's form but hopes the Senegal striker is now returning to his best.

The 2020/21 season was a difficult one for Liverpool. Having just won their first Premier League title for 30 years, they struggled in the defence of that title. Injuries played a huge part in their decline but so did a loss of form to key players like Mane.

'I was Really Worried For Mane'

As reported by Sky Sports, Carragher was speaking on the Essential Football Podcast when he aired his concerns that he had for Mane and Liverpool's front three going into the new season.

“I know Salah has been out of this world, but I was really worried for Mane at times last season, not just because of his goal output, but his general performance."

“Myself included, we were really worrying about Liverpool’s front three going forward last season and whether it had come to an end.”

Goals Galore And A Return To Form This Campaign

The retired England international went on to talk about how well the famous trio have done to return to their best in what has been a free scoring start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's team.

“I think the form of Mane for me, or his numbers, have been standout this season,”

“It’s really interesting with how well Liverpool are attacking."

“We can talk about Mo Salah, you look at the goals Sadio Mane is getting, Roberto Firmino got the hat-trick at Watford as well."

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Mane and Firmino's form dipped last season but there were many circumstances as to why that may have been the case.

They have started this season on fire and appear to be back to their best as Liverpool continue to score goal after goal.

Let's hope the run continues on Sunday as the Reds visit Old Trafford to play Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash.

