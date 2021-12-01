'I Was Shocked When They Signed Him' - Former Liverpool Player On 24 Year Old

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has admitted that he was surprised when his old club signed Diogo Jota from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

The 24 year old Portuguese international was signed out of the blue as Liverpool looked to bring in real competition to the famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Jota has been in fine form again for Liverpool this season having scored eight goals.

Danny Murphy was speaking on Talksport when he spoke about the impact Jota has had at Anfield.

“He just continually keeps scoring goals! I know they’ve lost Firmino for a while with an injury but he’s not been talked about because of Jota’s form.

“I was a bit shocked when they signed him. I thought at Wolves he was decent but I never saw him as a Liverpool player. He’s been sensational.

"He’s got eight in 16 this season, and 21 in 46 since he’s been at the club. He’s been a brilliant signing."

“I like his energy, I like his attitude. You don’t see him moaning or diving, he just gets on with the job. And he can play on the left, the right or in the middle.”

