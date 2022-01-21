'I Would Be Amazed' - Steve McManaman Gives Verdict On Liverpool's Roberto Firmino After Links To Barcelona Emerge

After rumours emerged linking Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino with a transfer to Barcelona, Steve McManaman has given his views on the possibility of a move and the Brazilian's suitability to La Liga.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The former Liverpool players was talking in his column in HorseRacing.net when he claimed that the 30 year old would be a perfect fit for the Spanish league.

"Liverpool don’t want to lose him and he’s still under contract. Would he be able to play in La Liga? Yes.

"Firmino’s style of play and the way he plays would suit a big team like Barcelona down to the ground, without a shadow of a doubt."

Despite Firmino's obvious talent and flair which would fit like a glove at the Spanish giants, McManaman admitted he doesn't see the transfer happening.

"But I would be amazed if something like that happened. Barcelona have just about got Ferran Torres onto their books and there’s no way they can get players of Firmino’s ilk at the moment.

"They may do next year, when they’re commercially back operating and the fans start to come back, and they’re improving.

"But a lot rests on Barcelona getting into the Champions League next year.

"If they finish out of the top four, it’s going to be nigh-on impossible for them to attract that type of player and pay that type of money."

