'I Would Go With....' - Former Red Gives Thoughts On His Liverpool Player Of The Year

Former Liverpool right-back and England international Glen Johnson has given his view on who he thinks is the Reds' player of the year.

Jurgen Klopp's team have enjoyed a brilliant season going close in the Premier League, winning both domestic cups, and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Sunday.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking in his column on bettingodds.com, Johnson gave his view on who has been the outstanding performer for Liverpool this season.

“I would go with the keeper, Alisson. You can’t win the Premier League or even come close without a top goalkeeper.

"We’ve seen him do it week-in, week-out but there was a save he made against Wolves that stopped Liverpool going 2-1 down, and it was a save which was ridiculous. It was fantastic. Wolves could have won the game if that goes in. Alisson has to be ready for it. Liverpool don’t win that game if he doesn’t make that save.”

Liverpool will be hoping Alisson can keep up his brilliant form when they take on Real Madrid in Paris this Saturday. Watch out for our coverage of the game over the coming days.

