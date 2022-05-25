Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Would Go With....' - Former Red Gives Thoughts On His Liverpool Player Of The Year

Former Liverpool right-back and England international Glen Johnson has given his view on who he thinks is the Reds' player of the year.

Jurgen Klopp's team have enjoyed a brilliant season going close in the Premier League, winning both domestic cups, and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Sunday.

Jordan Henderson FA Cup

Speaking in his column on bettingodds.com, Johnson gave his view on who has been the outstanding performer for Liverpool this season.

“I would go with the keeper, Alisson. You can’t win the Premier League or even come close without a top goalkeeper. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We’ve seen him do it week-in, week-out but there was a save he made against Wolves that stopped Liverpool going 2-1 down, and it was a save which was ridiculous. It was fantastic. Wolves could have won the game if that goes in. Alisson has to be ready for it. Liverpool don’t win that game if he doesn’t make that save.”

Liverpool will be hoping Alisson can keep up his brilliant form when they take on Real Madrid in Paris this Saturday. Watch out for our coverage of the game over the coming days.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'I Am Staying Next Season for Sure': Mohamed Salah on His Ongoing Contract Negotiations With Liverpool

By Louis Fielden11 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah & Jordan Henderson Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Salah Gives Hint On Future

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fist bump after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Thiago Villarreal
News

Thiago Alcantara Injury News: Jurgen Klopp Offers Hope That Liverpool Midfielder Will Make Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Liverpool, Van Dijk, Villareal
News

Report: Virgil Van Dijk On His Sharpness Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Set To Depart Reds This Summer

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane On Real Madrid's Karim Benzema's Comments Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Report: Thiago Alcantara Working In Gym Ahead Of Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago