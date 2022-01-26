Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed in a recent interview that he came close to replacing right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on free kicks.

Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 30 year old came with a reputation as a brilliant free kick taker from his days at Southampton and Celtic but due to the brilliance of the England international has been limited to rare opportunities.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Dutchman explained that he was next on free kicks for the Reds had Trent Alexander-Arnold not have scored from the one he took against West Ham in the 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium in November.

"I was going to go next, you know, with the free-kick.

"But then Trent scored against West Ham. If he missed it, I would have been next.

Read More

Alexander-Arnold has been Liverpool's free kick taker for strikes on goal for a long period due to the quality he possesses and Van Dijk acknowledged it isn't easy to be a regular scorer from the dead ball situation.

"The most difficult things with free-kicks is to be consistent."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

1 minute ago
Paulo Dybala Federico Chiesa
Transfers

Report: £45.00m Rated Serie A Attacker With 11 Goals 'Desperate' To Join Liverpool And Play For Jurgen Klopp

28 minutes ago
Paulo Dybala
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On A Free Transfer With The Player Keen To Move To Anfield

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘I Don’t Understand Why They Are Not Sorting It’ - Jose Enrique on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Contract Situation

3 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Steven Gerrard
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Steven Gerrard Was the First One That Believed in Henderson' - Jose Enrique on Jordan Henderson Becoming Liverpool Captain

3 hours ago
Claudio Taffarel
Quotes

'They Care About Everything' - Claudio Taffarel On Life At Liverpool

3 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Articles

Photo: Amazing Liverpool x Nike Green & White Fan Concept Kit

4 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Quotes

'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen

5 hours ago