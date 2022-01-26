'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed in a recent interview that he came close to replacing right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on free kicks.

The 30 year old came with a reputation as a brilliant free kick taker from his days at Southampton and Celtic but due to the brilliance of the England international has been limited to rare opportunities.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Dutchman explained that he was next on free kicks for the Reds had Trent Alexander-Arnold not have scored from the one he took against West Ham in the 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium in November.

"I was going to go next, you know, with the free-kick.

"But then Trent scored against West Ham. If he missed it, I would have been next.

Alexander-Arnold has been Liverpool's free kick taker for strikes on goal for a long period due to the quality he possesses and Van Dijk acknowledged it isn't easy to be a regular scorer from the dead ball situation.

"The most difficult things with free-kicks is to be consistent."

