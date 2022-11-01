'I Would Have Bitten Their Hand Off' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Admission Ahead Of Napoli Tie

To say it's been a tough week domestically for Liverpool would be an understatement seeing consecutive defteats against lower sides. However, when it comes to Europe on the other hand it's a whole different story.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson has been sharing his thoughts ahead of the team's final UEFA Champions League group game against Napoli at Anfield tonight.

With many saying tonights game against the Italian side is irrelevant and Liverpool should go light against the visitors, Henderson hasn't held back with his views claiming every game is important.

“If someone had told me after our last game against Napoli that we would have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League before the next time we played them I would have bitten their hand off,” said Henderson speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

“This season has undoubtedly been a difficult one for us to date, but reaching the knockout stage of this competition after such a tough start is still an achievement of note.

“To reach this point we have had to win four successive games – two home and two away – against Rangers and Ajax and that shouldn’t be taken for granted," added Henderson.

"Yes, we have much higher expectations and bigger targets, but this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t enjoy the steps that we take along the way to where we hope to end up.

“The one idea I don’t agree with, though, is the suggestion that tonight’s game against Napoli is ‘a dead rubber’. The job of getting through to the last 16 might have been done, but I just can’t get on board with the thought that this match is in some way unimportant.

“It might not be crucial in that whatever happens both Napoli and ourselves will go through, but a fixture involving Liverpool in Europe can never be written off as irrelevant."

