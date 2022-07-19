‘I Would Say Reece James Is a Better Defender’ - Former Liverpool Defender Has His Say

Speaking on England's World Cup hopes former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has had his say on the never-ending debate on who is better right back out of Chelsea player Reece James and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Johnson who had a 16-year professional career in the right-back position and played for the likes of West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Stoke has sat down exclusively with Genting Casino and his say on the ever-lasting debate.

IMAGO / Buzzi

"It's difficult to pick one over the other because they’re both good at different things.

"Trent is good over dead balls and is a threat going forward, but I would say Reece James is a better defender so I would say it's a great option as you could play them both depending on the game." Johnson told Genting Casino

On average Alexander-Arnold does have more success against dribblers, averaging 0.79 dribblers tackled per 90 to James' 0.53 per 90. However overall the Chelsea full-back does produce better defensive stats than the Liverpool defender.

IMAGO / PA Images

Johnson then added "If you are up against a team that will sit back you would probably go with Trent,

"But if you’re about to play a game where you will be under the cosh a bit then you might want to play Reece. I think it’s a good idea to have both."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |