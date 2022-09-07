Skip to main content

'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If Gilmour Ends Up Playing For Liverpool' - Former Chelsea Forward Pat Nevin Predicts The Future Of New Brighton Signing

Former Scotland and Chelsea player Pat Nevin has talked about what the future could hold for Billy Gilmour.

Billy Gilmour recently left Chelsea to move to Brighton for a reported fee of £9.36 million.

Last season did not play out the way the fifteen-time capped Scotsman would have hoped, with a loan to Norwich City ending in relegation to the Championship.

Back at the Blues this summer, Gilmour did not feature in any of the opening Premier League games, indicating he was not a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Billy Gilmour

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport about Gilmour's move to Brighton, Pat Nevin said, "Billy Gilmour is at a crucial point in his career and the move to Brighton is a brilliant one. It's the right move. Chelsea won't regret selling him because that's not the way they think as a club - but they may want to buy him back again.

"Four or five years down the line, I won't be surprised if he's playing in the Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea midfield - he's that technically good."

The 21-year-old was widely praised when he put in a MOTM performance in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in March 2020, which resulted in a 2-0 win for Chelsea. 

Less than a week later, Gilmour made his first home start in the Premier League against Everton. The match ended 4-0 and the midfielder picked up the MOTM award once again.

