'I Wouldn’t Dare Speculate On How Much He Will Cost' - Former Liverpool Winger On Jude Bellingham Price Tag

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman believes Reds target Jude Bellingham will not cost too much when it comes to bidding for the 19-year-old English midfielder.

Bellingham who currently plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has been persistently linked with a move away from Germany this summer with Liverpool favourites to land the rising star.

According to reports in Germany Dortmund have slapped a £103 million price tag on Bellingham claiming they won't be entertained by any bids lower than that. Despite this, McManaman believes the player wont be too expensive.

“I don’t think he’ll cost that much. I don’t see how you can put a price tag on someone when they’re not going to go until next year." McManaman said speaking to horseracing.net.

"So I wouldn’t dare speculate on how much he will cost or if he’s got a release clause. Vinicius Jr. will sign a release clause that is about £1billion, that doesn’t matter, and Frank Kessie has just signed one for nearly £500m.

"So all that is nonsense really, you just have to negotiate at the right place at the right time, and a year down the line you don’t know whether he will be injured, or if his form is still at a very high level.

"Likewise, you can’t say Liverpool and Real Madrid will go head to head because another club might need a centre-midfielder and if he has the most incredible season he could be worth even more than that.

"He’s a very talented boy and he’s young, he’s English, but he plays in a foreign country. Real Madrid have just bought Aurélien Tchouaméni, they’ve got Eduardo Camavinga, and they would happily take Jude Bellingham as well."

