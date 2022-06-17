'I Wouldn't Rule That One Out' - Pundit On Possible Outcomes Of The Contract Saga Of Mohamed Salah And Liverpool

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has been in talks for months with the club over an extension to his existing contract that expires in 12 months' time but with no sign of an agreement being close.

IMAGO / PA Images

In an interview with Football Insider, Campbell is still of the opinion that the two parties will reach a compromise.

“I don’t think it will be a matter of bowing to his demands.

“Both parties have to come to a compromise. They need to conclude on a deal that works for everyone.

“Salah is a big-time player, a marquee player for Liverpool. He was brilliant last season.

“I don’t see it being a problem. I truly believe they will come to an agreement."

Campbell also thinks that if it comes to it and Salah's current deal expires, it doesn't automatically mean he will leave Liverpool and could still stay at the club if that scenario arises.

“Here is the funny thing, if they don’t come to an agreement and his contract expires, it doesn’t mean he will leave the club.

“At that point, everyone is in the same boat. There would be a different negotiation to be had at that stage. I wouldn’t rule that one out.”

