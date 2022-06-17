Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Wouldn't Rule That One Out' - Pundit On Possible Outcomes Of The Contract Saga Of Mohamed Salah And Liverpool

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has been in talks for months with the club over an extension to his existing contract that expires in 12 months' time but with no sign of an agreement being close.

Mohamed Salah

In an interview with Football Insider, Campbell is still of the opinion that the two parties will reach a compromise.

“I don’t think it will be a matter of bowing to his demands.

“Both parties have to come to a compromise. They need to conclude on a deal that works for everyone.

“Salah is a big-time player, a marquee player for Liverpool. He was brilliant last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I don’t see it being a problem. I truly believe they will come to an agreement."

Campbell also thinks that if it comes to it and Salah's current deal expires, it doesn't automatically mean he will leave Liverpool and could still stay at the club if that scenario arises.

“Here is the funny thing, if they don’t come to an agreement and his contract expires, it doesn’t mean he will leave the club.

“At that point, everyone is in the same boat. There would be a different negotiation to be had at that stage. I wouldn’t rule that one out.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Takumi Minamino
Articles

Report: Ligue 1 Club Join The Race To Sign Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino

By Dan Clubbe2 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'To Play Alongside These Monsters Is Going To Be Something Really Special For Me' - Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez On His New Teammates

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Premier League
News

Revealed: Liverpool Premier League Fixtures For 2022/23 Season

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Clever From Klopp' - Pundit On How Liverpool Manager Immediately Eased Pressure On New Signing Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'I Was Surprised' - Real Madrid Legend Guti On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool - Behind The Scenes Media Day Vlog

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Luis Suarez
Transfers

New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez Plans To Contact Luis Suarez After Record Transfer

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Diogo Jota
News

Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota Injured During Portugal's Nations League Clash With Switzerland, Club Informed Of Issue

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago