'I'd Be Lying If I Said It Wasn't' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On Premier League Assist Battle With Teammate Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about his personal battle with Mohamed Salah to be the Premier League's top assist maker as Liverpool head into the final match of the season against Wolves.

The Egyptian has laid on 13 goals for his teammates with right-back Alexander-Arnold just one behind him on 12.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the England international admitted he couldn't deny it was on his mind but believes their relationship on the right for Liverpool this season has seen the two become closer.

"I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t! Yeah, it is. I don’t know how he feels about it but I’d like to maybe just get one and we’d be able to share the trophy. 

"It would be a good moment for us. We’ve worked hard together. Our relationship has really grown this season, the understanding we’ve had on the pitch and off the pitch, we’ve become a lot closer."

Alexander-Arnold is hopeful that Salah can also win the Golden Boot as he heads into the final day just one goal ahead of Son Heung-Min.

"Hopefully he wins his Golden Boot, and then I think it’s kind of now just between me and him for the top assists. We’ll see what happens."

