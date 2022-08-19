'I’d Be Surprised If Liverpool Won At Old Trafford' - Ex Reds Winger Shares Thoughts Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has been speaking ahead of this Monday's heavyweight Premier League battle between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Reds travel to Manchester currently in 12th place after a disappointing start to this years campaign, taking just two points from their first two matches.

United on the other hand head into the game rock bottom of the Premier League table after Erik Ten Haag's men failed to win any of their first two games.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side being the favourites to come out on top, former Reds star McManaman believes it won't be as easy as last season when Liverpool thrashed United 0-5.

"I can’t see Manchester United losing heavily against Liverpool next Monday," McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

“I wouldn’t have thought that it would be another pasting. The way Manchester City have played means that Liverpool just have to win.

"Arsenal have six points, Chelsea and Tottenham have four, so Liverpool just need the victory," added McManaman.

"I’d be surprised if Liverpool won at Old Trafford in the fashion they did last season because United are going to have to have a plan that can curtail the way that Liverpool play, stop them playing, then see if they can get a result.

"They can’t play like they have done the last two games. They’ve been so open and if they play like that against Liverpool then they are in trouble.

"I fully expect them to change it around and become a lot tighter. They may go into the fixture playing like an away team and just hoping they can nick a goal somewhere.

"They can’t be as expansive as they have been, they just can’t.”

