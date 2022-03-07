'I'd Be Surprised If There Wasn't An Announcement Soon' - Michael Owen On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation

Former Liverpool player Michael Owen has been speaking about the contract talks between the club and superstar striker Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has just under 18 months left on his current deal but talks have been continuing in respect of an extension for many months, leaving many to believe the two parties cannot find an agreement.

IMAGO / PA Images

Owen told the Liverpool Echo however he would be surprised if Salah left as he will not find a bigger club than Liverpool to go to which is different from how it may have been in the past.

“I would be surprised, I must admit, if Mohamed Salah left. Why wouldn’t he stay? He’ll be getting a great offer.

“But where would you go now? There is nobody bigger than Man City or Liverpool at the moment.

“He’s certainly not going to go to anyone in the UK. Barcelona and Real Madrid aren’t currently the force of old. Paris Saint-Germain I can’t imagine, why would you want to go to the French league when you’re playing in the Premier League? The same goes for Germany. There is nowhere else."

Owen went on to say he cannot see a reason as to why the 29 year old would leave and thinks an announcement could come soon.

“Every player is queuing up to come to Liverpool and Man City at the minute. If you’re there, I don’t know why you’d give it up.

“I certainly can’t see any reason why he won’t stay and I’d be surprised if there wasn’t an announcement soon."

