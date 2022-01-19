'I'd Be Very Surprised' - Former Liverpool Player On Links To Jarrod Bowen Of West Ham

Former Liverpool and England player Steve McManaman has been given his opinion on the ongoing links to West Ham's Jarrod Bowen.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds have been linked with the 25 year old since the summer and the rumours have intensified as the striker's form has gone from strength to strength this season.

The former England international was speaking in his monthly column on HorseRacing.net via the Liverpool Echo and was adamant West Ham should do everything they can to keep hold of the player who has registered nine goals and ten assist so far.

“Jarrod Bowen continues to be linked with my former club Liverpool but he’s adored by everybody at West Ham,

“He’s been great. They bought him from Hull City for £20 million, which seemed a lot at the time, but he’s been great and continued to improve.

“West Ham would be mad to get rid of him because they’re starting to build something themselves and he’s probably now worth double or maybe triple what they paid for him.

McManaman was also of the belief that it would be midfielder Declan Rice leaving the Hammers before Jarrod Bowen but admitted Liverpool need to start looking at how they refresh their attacking options.

“Declan Rice may be considered the superstar at West Ham but I’d be very surprised if they let Jarrod Bowen go.

“They may let Declan Rice leave first considering everything he’s done for the club and he will probably go for £100 million. Jarrod’s playing great, he’s scoring plenty of goals and he’s adored there.

“As we’ve seen on numerous occasions, the grass isn’t always greener. However, sooner rather than later, Liverpool will have to start looking to the future.''

