'I'd Be Worried' Pundit Has Major Doubts Over Liverpool After Replacing Sadio Mane With Darwin Nunez | LFCTR Response

During a conversation with Danny Murphy today, Alex Crook had a lot to say about Liverpool. Replacing Sadio Mane with Darwin Nunez had the pundit cast major doubts over Jurgen Klopp's men this season.

With just under three weeks to go until the new season begins, Liverpool are in full preparation mode. However, The Reds will begin the campaign without a familiar face. Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese star decided to leave following the disappointing loss in the Champions League final, looking for a new chapter with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. 

Sadio Mane

Replacing a world-class player such as Mane isn't the easiest of tasks and the addition of Darwin Nunez from Benfica may take a while to work out. 

Liverpool have made a huge mistake according to TalkSPORT pundit Alex Crook. Speaking to former Red Danny Murphy, Crook smugly claimed that he is not convinced about Nunez and that Murphy should be worried for his side.

"I'd be worried about Liverpool if I were you because Sadio Mane has gone, Nunez has only had one season at the highest level, if you include the Portuguese league as the highest level. He was in the Spanish second division two years ago. I'm just not sold on Nunez."

Murphy reminded Crook that the Merseyside club still have Diogo Jota in the background, who is as good as a goalscorer as they come, but Crook was not convinced one bit and showed it through his facial expressions.

Darwin Nunez

Author's Response

I hope you sit down and grab yourself a cuppa Alex and take note of what I am about to say here. 

Liverpool have been doubted for many years and have constantly proven people wrong. Jurgen Klopp told everyone he would win the title within four years and so he did.

When they had the majority of their team out with injuries, we were told that our season was over and the top four was out of sight. Not only did they make the top four, they only came in third.

Doubts have cast over The Reds when losing to Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League final and title race respectively, only for them to go on and win them in the next season.

Mohamed Salah Diogo Jota

So, let's get onto this season and Darwin Nunez replacing Sadio Mane. The Uruguayan may not hit the ground running, despite his incredible abilities and one of the best managers and scouting systems in the world pushing for his move.

No worries, like Murphy said, we have Diogo Jota who bags for fun. We also have someone called Mohamed Salah. Don't know if you know him? Goes by the name Egyptian King. Well, this lad has broken goalscoring records ever since coming to the Premier League.

Not to mention Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho, and Roberto Firmino who all can chip in when they can. So yeah, doubt Liverpool all you want. They will just constantly prove people wrong, don't worry about that.

