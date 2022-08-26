'I’d Take Haaland Over Nunez All Day Long' - Pundit Makes Call On Nunez

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez both got their big Premier League move this summer, with Haaland joining Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Nunez making a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince believes Guardiola got the better deal.

The former Premier League winner who played for both Manchester United and Liverpool believes that it is in fact Manchester City who got the better player this summer, despite Liverpool's new Uruguayan frontman scoring 34 goals with four assists in all competitions last season.

Haaland racked up 29 goals with eight assists featuring 11 games fewer than Liverpool's Nunez, with a season hampered by injuries missing 16 games and over 95 days of football missed for Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking exclusively to Boyle Sports the former midfielder said "There's a vast difference between the Portuguese league and the Premier League. Just because he scored 20+ goals over there, doesn't mean he can do that for Liverpool.

"It's a lot of money to pay for someone who is un-tried and it's very different if you're buying someone like Erling Haaland. When you think about who you'd rather have, I'd take Haaland over Nunez all day long.

"The jury's still out for Nunez, but give him time and he'll score goals because of the way Liverpool play."

