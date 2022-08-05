Skip to main content

‘If He Does Stay for That Extra Year and Try to Play as Many Minutes and Then Leave on a Free’ - Pundit Tips Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Leave Liverpool for Free

Since his arrival in 2017, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Liverpool career has been hampered by injuries. Struggling to nail down a first-team place within Jurgen Klopp's side the former Scotland international Alan Hutton has tipped the midfielder to leave next summer on a free transfer.

Starting his Liverpool career brightly and a prominent starter within the side, Chamberlain was dealt with a huge blow in Liverpool's Champions League game against AS Roma rupturing his cruciate ligament.

Since then Chamberlain has struggled to stay fit and secure a place within the side missing 75 games through injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider when asked his thoughts on Chamberlain departing Liverpool on a free, the former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur full-back said “It’s definitely an option.

If it’s not happened by now then maybe that’s the way he’s thinking. I think he’s too good a player to be sitting for that length of time and not play. He’s still got a lot to give, he’s still a decent age."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hutton then touched on Oxlade-Chamberlains struggles to maintain fitness “The one problem is obviously the injury list. Can he stay fit enough to play a full season?

"If he was to go, at this moment in time, would someone be willing to spend £25million, do they know exactly what they’re getting?

I believe he’s still a top quality player but maybe if he does stay for that extra year and try to play as many minutes and then leave on a free, it probably opens up his options in terms of clubs and who would be willing to take him. It’s not so much of a risk then. Obviously wages will be high but you don’t have to pay a substantial fee for him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum
News

Report: Former Liverpool Champions League Winner Gini Wijnaldum Travelling To Italy To Complete Move From PSG To Roma

By Damon Carrjust now
Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Fulham | Premier League

By Matty Orme30 minutes ago
Calvin Ramsey
Quotes

‘I Have a Feeling Liverpool Will Dominate.’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Premier League Hopes

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Manor Solomon
Match Coverage

Why Liverpool Should Sign Fulham’s Manor Solomon

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘At the End of the Season, We Can Be Lifting a Trophy’ - Darwin Nunez on His Aims for Upcoming Season

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘It’s Going to Be a Great Season and a Very Competitive One’ - Darwin Nunez Looks Ahead to Debut Premier League Season

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara
Opinions

Opinion: Will Five Substitutions Help Certain Teams More than Others?

By Jim Nichol-Turner12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘They Were Chanting My Name, ‘Nunez, Nunez’ and It Gave Me Goosebumps’ Darwin Nunez on Celebrating in Front of Liverpool Supporters

By Matty Orme12 hours ago