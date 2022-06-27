'If He Is Still There' - Former Player On What To Expect From Mohamed Salah At Liverpool This Season

As speculation continues about Mohamed Salah's future, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been discussing what he expects from the Egyptian this season.

The 30-year-old has just 12 months left on his current deal and despite talks continuing for months over an extension, there is still no agreement.

In an interview with Football Insider, Whelan explained he doesn't think Salah will let the uncertainty affect his contribution.

“I think he’ll just get on with the job if he is still there come the start of the season.

“I still think something will happen. Once you get down to a certain point in the contract and a move doesn’t come off then it just makes more sense to see the season out.

“It’s not like Liverpool are going to be struggling at the bottom of the table. They’ll be up there with the best of them.

“He’ll be professional about it there’s not doubt about that. I don’t think he’s one of those players that will down tools. I think he’ll work hard and he’ll enjoy the last season."

Whelan went on to say he believes Liverpool are destined for more success with the signings they have made in a busy start to the summer transfer window.

“I’m sure there’s going to be more success for Liverpool, given the signings they’ve made already this year."

Salah appears adamant that he will remain at Liverpool for next season and it will be a surprise should the club choose to sell him this summer especially after having just lost another influential player like Sadio Mane.

