‘If He Thinks This Boy Is Going to Do It, Go and Play Against the Men. Go to the Championship and Toughen Up’ - Pundit on Liverpool Youngster Luke Chambers

Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers made his debut for the club in their opening pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Bangkok, Frank McAvennie has had his say on the Preston-born Left Back.

Chambers, who has been at the club since the age of six impressed in his debut for Liverpool against Manchester United at the Rajamangala Stadium in the pre-season match.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game stating his desire to try and be in and around the first team for the upcoming campaign.

However, Football Pundit McAvennie has had his view on the future of the 18-year-old, Speaking exclusively to Football Insider McAvennie had this to say

“I’d be more inclined to let him go out on loan. If he thinks this boy is going to do it, go and play against the men. Go to the Championship and toughen up. Go to Scotland, go somewhere, get game time every week and then see what happens in a year.

“He needs to go to someone just to get game time every week. That way people can see him and [Jurgen] Klopp will say ‘wow he’s playing every week, now we’ll get him back and he can push for the first team."

IMAGO / Sportimage

McAvennie then went on to add “You’ve got to play all the time. You can’t play for a few games and then not play for the next ten. That doesn’t do you any good. So I would be of the mindset to send him out on loan somewhere, if he rates him that highly.

“It’s soul destroying to work hard all week and not get a game on a Saturday.“

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |