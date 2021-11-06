'If He Was Not Happy, Then Fine' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

During his press conference ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham United on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the form of his striker Sadio Mane.

The 29 year old received a lot of criticism last season for a perceived loss of form as the team suffered through a difficult period.

Mane has bounced back this season however already netting eight goals in all competitions.

Klopp On Mane's Form

As reported by the Liverpool Echo Klopp spoke enthusiastically about the Senegal strikers current run of form.

"I think his goal on Wednesday, and his impact for the goal, was maybe under-rated or under-estimated."

"It would never have been a chance if Sadio had not got rid of four or five Atletico players, and we all know how Atletico played."

"Getting through that stalemate without going down, staying on his feet, passing the ball to the outside and immediately seeing the opportunity."

"That sums up the shape that Sadio is in at the moment, which is pretty good."

Klopp On Mane's Perceived Poor Form Last Season

The German manager also spoke on Mane's perceived loss of form last season but admits he didn't really see a problem.

"I'm really, really happy for him."

"I didn't see it that critically last year, but if he was not happy then that's fine. And if he wants to improve that's fine."

"If David Moyes says he can improve after 999 games then we can do that as well and that is what we are working on. Sadio as well."

"I am really happy about the shape at the moment."

