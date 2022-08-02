Skip to main content

‘If Liverpool Get the Reported £20-25M Fee Then I Can Definitely See Him Leaving’ - Former Player on Roberto Firmino

Rumours have been linking Liverpool's Brazillian international Roberto Firmino with a move away from the club for a reported £20million to Italian side Juventus. Former Champions League winner and Liverpool midfielder believes the forward may in fact depart Merseyside.

Since his arrival on Merseyside in a deal worth £36.9million from German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim the Brazilian international has 98 goals and 74 assists in 328 games in all competitions, winning all there is to offer in English football in the process.

Speaking exclusively to Genting Casino the former Liverpool midfielder, known as 'The Kaiser' by teammates he played with Dietmar Hamann said "Roberto Firmino hasn't played that much over the last couple of seasons and there's obviously a reason for that.

"If Liverpool get the reported £20-25m fee then I can definitely see him leaving."

Roberto Firmino
The German went on to say that the side will not even need to replace the attacker.  However, revealed Real Madrid's Asensio would be a perfect fit for the side saying "Liverpool don't need to replace Roberto Firmino because they've got Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

"Marco Asensio is familiar to Firmino and is a very capable player and in a team like Liverpool, he could easily rejuvenate his career."

LFCTR Verdict

Any departure for Firmino seems unlikely, with the Brazilian revealing to TNT Brazil "I love this team, city and fans. I'm here at Liverpool and I want to stay" It does however remain to be seen if the attacker will follow Diogo Jota and Mohammed Salah in obtaining a new deal on Merseyside.

