'If That Goal Happens' - Virgil Van Dijk On Liverpool Centre Back Joel Matip's Dribbles Out Of Defence

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Virgil van Dijk has been speaking on a number of topics including his centre back partner Joel Matip.

Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk

It's clear how well the Dutchman gets on with his teammate with them always seen laughing and joking together.

A feature of Matip's play has always been, but maybe emphasised more this season, his penetrating runs out of defence.

This season has seen him dribble out of defence time and time again to push the team forward when they have been struggling for creativity.

Van Dijk, speaking to liverpoolfc.com was keen to praise this aspect of Matip's game and claimed he would be more happy than the retired Cameroon international if one of the mazy runs leads to a goal!

Read More

"I'll probably be more happy than he probably would be! I've obviously told him many times that he should try. 

"His dribbling is incredible, the braveness he has to do it and also to keep the ball as close as he can is incredible – that's a quality of his. 

"If that goal happens, then I'll be very happy for him. I said to him already, if you believe in yourself, like I believe in him, then it could be going very well for him. 

