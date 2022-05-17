'If There Is Ever A Time That A Referee Should Be Substituted, It Is Now' - Official's Performance In Liverpool Win At Aston Villa Criticised By Former FIFA Employee

Former Premier League referee and FIFA official Keith Hackett has slammed Jon Moss for his performance in Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Aston Villa last week.

As reported by The Telegraph, Moss will be retiring at the end of the season but his performance against the Reds led to criticism from Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett was equally critical of the 51 year old's performance and believes he made the mistakes a new referee would make.

“He had a nightmare.

“His performance lacked credibility because of his poor position, lack of concentration and inconsistent decision making.

"It was everything you’d expect from a referee who has just started refereeing, not someone who’s refereed at the very highest level of the English game."

Hackett believes that the introduction of professional referees should be preventing performances such as the one delivered by Moss.

“The whole point about introducing professional referees was you cannot have an off day.

“When I watched this game I was thinking if there is ever a time that a referee should be substituted, it is now.”

