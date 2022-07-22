Skip to main content

‘If We Take a Look at Liverpool, Overall the Club Generates £1,600 per Season, per Fan,’ - Finance Expert on Effect Anfield Road Expansion Has on Club

Upon the completion of the Anfield Road redevelopment, Liverpool will see the capacity of Anfield rise to over 61,000. Finance expert Kieran Maguire has predicted the redevelopment could see Liverpool finally enter the Premier League £100million club.

The redevelopment will reportedly cost Liverpool £80million to complete, however once finished it could generate upwards of £11.2million extra in revenue per season, taking Liverpool firmly into the £100million revenue per season club.

Once complete Anfield will become the fourth largest stadium in English football, behind The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Old Trafford and England's national stadium Wembley. 

Anfield Road stand

Speaking exclusively with Football Insider finance expert Maguire said “If we take a look at Liverpool, overall the club generates £1,600 per season, per fan,

“Over the course of a season, that works out at around £11.2m. In terms of Liverpool’s matchday income, that is an extra 15 per cent on their pre-Covid rates.

“I think they will likely be joining the £100m club. It was £84m in 2019. If you add in a few price increases and the fact there will be a significant number of fans in the prawn sandwich brigade, that takes them to around £100m per year."

Maguire then went on to list the other Premier League £100million revenue teams saying “They will be joining Man United, Spurs and Arsenal.”

