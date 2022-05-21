'If You've Got Ferraris In Your Garage..Why Aren't You Driving Them More?' - Pundit Takes Aim At Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Former England international Danny Mills has suggested in a recent interview that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should rotate his squad more often if he is worried about fixture congestion.

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp made nine changes for the 2-1 Premier League win at Southampton on Tuesday and compared the squad players that came in that performed so well as 'like having Ferraris in the garage'.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills explained he has little sympathy for Klopp and Liverpool after they were reported to have had issues with COVID testing earlier in the season meaning the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal had to be postponed.

“Let’s be honest, Klopp was moaning about fixture congestion but part of the reason for that is they called off a fixture for covid when nobody had covid.

“It was proven that none of the players had covid and that’s one of the reasons they’ve had extra games.

“Now they’ve got the extra fixtures due to cup competitions. They’ve got themselves to blame as much as anything else because they didn’t do their testing right."

IMAGO / PA Images

'Why Aren't You Driving Them More?'

Mills then made the remarkable claim, that if Klopp isn't happy he should either pull out of the Champions League or use his squad players more often.

“If you’re moaning about Saturday-Tuesday, pull out the Champions League. If you’re in the Champions League and successful you know what it’s all about. That’s the norm.

“Be Arsenal and just play in the league if you like. If you’re that concerned don’t play in the cup competitions or the Champions League, just put your reserves out and see how they do.

“If you’ve got Ferraris in your garage what’s the problem? Why aren’t you driving them more?

“It’s a little bit of an excuse. Would you rather not be in these competitions at this stage of the season? You have a squad and it’s your job to rotate it.”

Author Verdict

Klopp's comments regarding fixture scheduling have merely been pointing out occasions where common sense has not been applied.

For example, following a Champions League semi-final on a Wednesday with a 12.30pm kick-off away to Newcastle United in the Premier League the following Saturday is ludicrous.

Regardless of what Mills says, the squad has been used widely in cup competitions and used so well Liverpool have two cups already under the belt this season and could add to that over the next eight days.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |