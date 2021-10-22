'I'll Always Back Cristiano (Ronaldo)' - Manchester United Manager Solskjaer Backs His Player Over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has weighed in on the best player in the world debate. The Norwegian gave his verdict when asked whether it was United's Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

Ronaldo and Salah have been in terrific goal scoring form this season and both scored the winners for their clubs in 3-2 victories in the Champions League in midweek.

Solskjaer On Ronaldo v Salah

Speaking at his press conference today, the Manchester United manager was clear who he was backing when comparing the qualities of Ronaldo and Salah though he was complimentary about the Egyptian.

"I'll always back Cristiano in any competition, he's unique and his goalscoring record has been fantastic but that being said Salah is at the moment on fire."

"You see some of the goals he's scored lately. We know we have to be at our best to defend against him."

"You know, players like this don't come around very often and we have to enjoy them from afar, not on Sunday, that's too close for me."

Solskjaer On Liverpool's Front Three

Solskjaer was again complimentary when speaking about the form and qualities of the Liverpool forward players.

"We've got to do a good job, not just against him. I'm a big admirer of the front line they've had for many years now. Mane, Firmino, maybe Jota will play, they are players you have to focus on."

"You have to be nailed on for 95 mins to keep a clean sheet."

The clash on Sunday will give these two world class players the opportunity to go head to head.

Let's hope it's Liverpool's Egyptian King that comes out on top.

