    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'I'll Always Back Cristiano (Ronaldo)' - Manchester United Manager Solskjaer Backs His Player Over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

    Author:

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has weighed in on the best player in the world debate. The Norwegian gave his verdict when asked whether it was United's Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

    Ronaldo and Salah have been in terrific goal scoring form this season and both scored the winners for their clubs in 3-2 victories in the Champions League in midweek.

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Mohamed Salah

    Solskjaer On Ronaldo v Salah

    Speaking at his press conference today, the Manchester United manager was clear who he was backing when comparing the qualities of Ronaldo and Salah though he was complimentary about the Egyptian.

    "I'll always back Cristiano in any competition, he's unique and his goalscoring record has been fantastic but that being said Salah is at the moment on fire."

    "You see some of the goals he's scored lately. We know we have to be at our best to defend against him."

    "You know, players like this don't come around very often and we have to enjoy them from afar, not on Sunday, that's too close for me."

    Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Coverage

    Solskjaer On Liverpool's Front Three

    Solskjaer was again complimentary when speaking about the form and qualities of the Liverpool forward players.

    "We've got to do a good job, not just against him. I'm a big admirer of the front line they've had for many years now. Mane, Firmino, maybe Jota will play, they are players you have to focus on."

    "You have to be nailed on for 95 mins to keep a clean sheet."

    The clash on Sunday will give these two world class players the opportunity to go head to head.

    Let's hope it's Liverpool's Egyptian King that comes out on top.

    Read More Salah Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Naby Keita dribbles the ball in the Red's opening day win against Norwich
    Opinions

    Naby Keita: Trick Or Treat. Is The Liverpool Midfielder Good Enough?

    1 minute ago
    Anthony Taylor Referee Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash

    8 minutes ago
    Youri Tielemans Leicester City
    Transfers

    Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

    1 hour ago
    Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
    Interviews

    "Playing With Freedom" Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Says It's Like Playing With Freedom At Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    'Long Term, Karim Is Destined For Premier League' - Advisor Manni Schwabl On Liverpool Target Adeyemi

    4 hours ago
    Eric Bailly lunges catching Nat Phillips in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.
    Match Coverage

    A Look Back At The Last Time Liverpool Faced Manchester United In The Premier League

    4 hours ago
    Liverpool-v-united
    Match Coverage

    Roberto Firmino or Cristiano Ronaldo? Luke Shaw or Andy Robertson? Manchester United v Liverpool Combined XI

    5 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Luke Shaw
    Match Coverage

    Mohamed Salah v Luke Shaw, Cristiano Ronaldo v Virgil van Dijk & More; Manchester United v Liverpool Key Battles

    5 hours ago