'I’ll Play Anywhere' - Liverpool's Curtis Jones On Being Back In The Team

Liverpool's Curtis Jones shares his thoughts on being back involved with the team and gives positive reaction to victory over Napoli.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a lengthy time on the sidelines due to injury Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has revealed he is more than happy to be back featuring with the team and playing football once again. 

Liverpool Curtis Jones

Boss Jurgen Klopp's decision to play Jones on the left of the front three against Serie A leaders Napoli on Tuesday night surprised many to begin with. 

However, an impressive performance from the youngster was deservedly met with a standing ovation from the Anfield crowd when substituted. 

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game the 21-year-old said: "Any time I play I’m enjoying it. Of course, I was out for 10 weeks but now I’m back playing so happy days. 

“I’ll play anywhere, I’m one of them. Say somebody had picked up a knock and I had to fill in at the back then I’d play there and I wouldn’t complain. 

"Since my Academy days I’ve always been an attacking kid, I’ve always said that I like to score goals and I like to create and stuff," added Jones. 

“The role had changed a bit but today I was back out there on the left in a position that I love and that I’ve played a lot. It was good, it was a good game.

“It was a tough game [against] a great team but importantly we got the job done so happy days. One hundred per cent the clean sheet is a positive.  

Curtis-Jones-will-have-his-chance-to-shine-once-more

"Any game that we play it’s always good to keep a clean sheet, especially against a team like them who are flying, they are scoring goals, they’re winning games.

“We kept them out of our goal, the boys then scored as well so it was a good night." 

