'I'm Always Confident' - Liverpool's Fabinho on His Winning Goal v Burnley

Fabinho scored a crucial goal for Liverpool against Burnley in the Reds' most recent game and in an interview, the Brazilian gave his view on the important goal.

Playing Burnley at Turf Moor is always a tough game, but Liverpool's visit to the Clarets home ground was made even harder by the weather.

Basically playing the game in torrential rains and galeforce winds, Jurgen Klopp's side were up against the wall from the beginning.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thanks to Fabinho's 40th minute headed goal, Liverpool left Turf Moor with three points and still on the tail of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

After the game, the Brazilian gave an interview with LFCTV where he explained how hard it was to play and score in those conditions.

"When you are confident and score goals you think the ball will always come to you, so I'm always confident I will have a chance to score," said Fabinho.

"I try to move to the ball. I was lucky after Sadio's deflection that the ball came to me and I was alive to score.

"It was a good time to score, just before half-time. In the second half, we had a little bit more space - 1-0 is enough. It's really hard to play in these conditions, in this weather. The warm-up was really hard!

“But when you are in the game you are concentrated and do everything to win. We have to fight and we play in England, so we are used to it!"

