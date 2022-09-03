'I'm Expecting To See Him In A Liverpool Shirt' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Future
After Liverpool secured the season long loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus on transfer deadline day, focus has now switched to what that might mean for the long term future of the Reds midfield.
The Brazilian has been signed in the short term to help solve an injury crisis at the club but there is a buy option should he excel at Anfield.
Long term however, speculation continues to grow that the main target for manager Jurgen Klopp remains Jude Bellingham.
In an interview with Football Insider, Noel Whelan said he thinks Liverpool may be closing in on the transfer of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and believes he will be a perfect fit for the club.
“It suggests to me that Liverpool are closing in on what would be the sensational signing of Jude Bellingham.
“Arthur is a good player, and he was available after losing his place at Juventus, but he is not the long-term answer for (Jurgen) Klopp.
Read More
“It’s a temporary deal to tide him over until he gets the midfielder he really want, which is obviously Bellingham.
“It’s clear Liverpool need a dynamic young midfielder who can replace Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago (Alcantara), who have all been great players for them.
“Bellingham fits the bill perfectly. He is already a top-class player and he will get even better as he becomes more experienced.
“I’m expecting to see him in a Liverpool shirt at some point next year”.
LFCTR Verdict
The midfield at Liverpool is in need of an overhaul and Bellingham would be the perfect addition.
There will be a need for one or two more however so it will be down to Arthur to try and grab one of those spots.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury
- Mohamed Salah Picks Comedian Kevin Hart To Play Him In A Hollywood Film
- Arthur Melo: Panic Buy Or Genius From Liverpool?
- 'Big Question Mark Over Him' - Football Journalist Gives Verdict On Arthur Melo Liverpool Deal
- 'It Takes Some Pressure Off A Few Players' - Football Journalist on Arthur Melo Joining Liverpool
- Fantasy Premier League Tips & Tricks | Gameweek 6
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |