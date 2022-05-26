Skip to main content
'I'm Living A Dream' - Luis Diaz Loving Life At Liverpool After Signing From FC Porto

Luis Diaz has admitted he is loving life at Liverpool ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Colombian signed for the Reds in a shock January transfer for a fee of €45million plus add-ons and has been something of a catalyst in Liverpool's quest for trophies.

Luis Diaz

He told the Colombian edition of MARCA (via Sport Witness) that he is grateful for the opportunity he has with Liverpool and hopes that winning the European Cup on Saturday can put the seal on a remarkable season both personally and for the club.

“I am very happy and content, grateful for this great moment.

“I’m living a dream, I’ve always longed for it, and I’ve always wanted it. I can’t believe it. I’m enjoying the moment and taking advantage of every day to keep growing on a personal and sporting level.

“I don’t believe this moment; I’m aware that I’m living great things because of my present at Liverpool.

“The only thing I want to do is to build my life and my football. That’s how the kids appreciate everything we do. Hopefully, we can win the final.”

Details of when and how to watch the match which is being held in Paris can be found HERE.

