'Im Looking Forward To Playing' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Looks Ahead To FA Cup Final After Previous Wembley Heartbreak

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was in fine form in helping his team beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup semi-final.

The 31 year old helped the Reds dominate midfield alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita and is already looking forward to another trip to Wembley.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, the Spanish international was full of praise for his teammates.

"Yeah, it talks about us, it talks about our hunger when we have to press like Sadio’s goal, it talks about the players we have in terms of Sadio’s second goal and also the great passers we have. Our full-backs were amazing today as well."

Thiago suffered heartbreak when he missed out on the Carabao Cup final after picking up an injury during the warm-up so it will be extra special for him to play at Wembley in front of the brilliant Liverpool fans in the final.

"Unfortunately I was not able to play in the final but I’m looking forward to playing again here.

"They (the fans) were crazy! I love to play for them and to have them in each seat of this stadium as well."

Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday when they take on Manchester United in the Premier League hoping to go back to the top of the table.

