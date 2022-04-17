Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Im Looking Forward To Playing' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Looks Ahead To FA Cup Final After Previous Wembley Heartbreak

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was in fine form in helping his team beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup semi-final.

The 31 year old helped the Reds dominate midfield alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita and is already looking forward to another trip to Wembley.

Thiago Alcantara

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, the Spanish international was full of praise for his teammates.

"Yeah, it talks about us, it talks about our hunger when we have to press like Sadio’s goal, it talks about the players we have in terms of Sadio’s second goal and also the great passers we have. Our full-backs were amazing today as well."

Thiago suffered heartbreak when he missed out on the Carabao Cup final after picking up an injury during the warm-up so it will be extra special for him to play at Wembley in front of the brilliant Liverpool fans in the final.

"Unfortunately I was not able to play in the final but I’m looking forward to playing again here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They (the fans) were crazy! I love to play for them and to have them in each seat of this stadium as well."

Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday when they take on Manchester United in the Premier League hoping to go back to the top of the table.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Alisson Becker
Match Coverage

'Football Is About Creating Memories' - Alisson Becker Reflects On What Liverpool Could Achieve This Season

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
West Ham London Stadium
Non LFC

West Ham United v Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Non LFC

Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, Germany, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Barcelona
Non LFC

Barcelona v Cadiz: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago