December 18, 2021
'I'm Never Happy' - Midfielder Thiago On Life At Liverpool

Since defeat at West Ham, Liverpool have won eight games on the bounce and a key player during that run, midfielder Thiago, has been speaking about his life at Liverpool and the team's current form.

Thiago has been at his best in midfield scoring two goals in that spell including the brilliant strike against FC Porto in the Champions League.

Thiago

His partnership with Fabinho has provided a foundation for the team's good performances offering defensive solidity, a supreme ability to win the ball back and start attacks quickly.

It has also given the likes of Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a platform to express themselves higher up the pitch.

Thiago On Life At Liverpool

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, Thiago admitted that whilst he had already settled last year, things feel much more normal now fans have returned.

"For sure I came to a club like Liverpool to try to win all games, play all games, and if it's in the starting XI, much better.

"I was already settled with the team last season but now, for sure, with the crowd again and with a bit more of a normal situation in our daily routine, so it is much more as it was during my life.

"Now we are in a strange period but at the same time we just have to adapt to the situation and try to get through it as best we can."

'I Always Want More And More'

Thiago admitted that he will never be satisfied with his performances and he will always want more for him and the team.

"I'm the type of person that I always want more and more.

"I'm never happy enough with my performance, I always want more.

"In the position that I am, more assists and more goals – we want this as much as we can.

"But I am more than pleased with the team performances, that we win the games, being solid and also doing this kind of solid performance that we do mostly every game right now.

"We want to win every game, as I've said before – every title that is possible, every trophy that is possible. So, we are here for that and will try for it."

