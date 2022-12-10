'I'm Not Sure He'll Want To Play Again!' - Jurgen Klopp Beats Mohamed Salah In Crucial Game

IMAGO / Action Plus

One of the great things about this Liverpool squad is the competitiveness runs through the blood of the coaches and players no matter what the occasion is. This was proven when Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders took on Mohamed Salah and Thiago in a padel challenge game.

Liverpool have travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for warm-weather training ahead of a critical second half of the season where they will look to retain UEFA Champions League football for the seventh consecutive season.

The Reds are preparing for two friendlies against French side Olympique Lyonnais on 11 December at the Al-Maktoum Stadium. And another friendly against Italian giants AC Milan on 16 December, also at the Al-Maktoum Stadium.

While Klopp and his team assemble the team and devise a plan for these matches - he had some spare time to beat Salah and Thiago in a padel game, along with his right-hand man Lijnders.

When speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, the Liverpool manager said: "The coaches, we play in our spare time – we love it, we just love the game and play it pretty much all the time. We have our average level.

"Mo saw us from time to time playing and wanted to play against us desperately, so we now gave him the chance to play. But I'm not sure he'll want to play again!

"That's not true actually – he asked all the time when we can play again. But it's a wonderful game, we love it.

"When you saw the pictures, it's obviously not high-intense at our level. There are levels where it's incredibly intense but we cannot play that. It was good fun."

"We are all sportspeople, we are all competitive and if we play something, we want to win."

