‘I’m Not Sure if Jurgen Klopp Is Putting Enough Pressure on Him to Keep Performing.’ - Brad Friedel on Andy Robertson

Since his arrival from relegated side Hull City in the summer of 2017, Andy Robertson has established himself as one of the best full-backs in world football, former Liverpool shot-stooper Brad Friedel believes there isn't enough pressure on the Scotland international.

Robertson arrived on Merseyside for £8.1million from Hull, struggling to break into the first team in his first few months, once given his chance the Scotland international captain made the position his own.

In his five years on Merseyside, the left-back has established himself as one of the greatest in world football. With 53 assists and eight goals in 225 competitive games for Liverpool, Robertson along with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold have redefined the full-back position.

In the summer of 2020, Liverpool further strengthened their full-back options by bringing in Kostas Tsimikas to provide competition for Robertson, yet the Scotland international is still to be dislodged from his space.

Sitting down for an exclusive interview with BoyleSports Betting PL the former Liverpool, Blackburn and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper believes there is not enough pressure on Robertson to perform "Andy Robertson is obviously the first-choice left-back, but I'm not sure if Jurgen Klopp is putting enough pressure on him to keep performing.

"The good news at the moment for Liverpool is that if Robertson gets injured or suspended then they know they have a fantastic replacement."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |