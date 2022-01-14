'I'm Not Sure Mane Or Firmino Will Sign New Contracts At Liverpool' - David Ornstein On Renewals For Liverpool Forwards

Reputable journalist David Ornstein has had his say on the contract situations of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

The legendary pair have scored nearly 200 goals between them for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp, but with their contract running out in 2023 and father time catching up with them, many fans are wondering about their future.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has spoken today on Sky Sports News, and is not sure about either of the forwards' futures.

"I do think they’ll make offers to them and then it’ll be down to the players to decide if they want to accept them.”

Mane is currently away at the African Cup of Nations after a dodgy run of form before leaving, and Firmino bagged against Shrewsbury before putting in a sub-par performance in yesterday's draw with Arsenal.

Author Verdict

Within the last few weeks there has been a lot of debate around the future of Mane, but last night proved that he is still vitally important.

I don't think he'd been happy playing second fiddle, but I have a feeling Firmino would.

