'I'm Not Thinking About Any Other Club' - Moises Caicedo On Transfer Speculation Amid Liverpool Interest
Liverpool were reported to have made a late bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo on transfer deadline day.
After skipper Jordan Henderson was ruled out with a hamstring injury, the Anfield hierarchy moved swiftly to secure the season-long loan of Arthur Melo from Juventus.
With it also looking like both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will be absent for some time, it appears Jurgen Klopp was keen to add to the signing of Melo and targetted the 20-year-old Seagulls midfielder.
The Ecuadorian has been a revelation since returning from a loan spell in Belgium to take his place in Graham Potter's midfield.
His performances in the Premier League have earned him a number of admirers across the continent with Liverpool seemingly at the front of the queue.
Read More
After scoring against Leicester City on Sunday, as reported by The Mirror, Caicedo explained that he is very happy at Brighton and that is where his focus remains.
"I’m very happy here at Brighton. I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here."
LFCTR Verdict
It does appear that Liverpool hold a strong interest in Caicedo and may be ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature.
The issue now however is if the 20-year-old continues to progress at the same rate and impresses at the World Cup as that could see his price inflate further.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup
- Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players
- Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move
- Watch: Everton 0-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Both Keepers On Form In Entertaining Draw
- Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury
- Mohamed Salah Picks Comedian Kevin Hart To Play Him In A Hollywood Film
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |