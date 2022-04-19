'I'm Not Worried At All' - Virgil van Dijk On The Form Of Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah
After Liverpool's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, Virgil van Dijk spoke about the form of Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian has experienced a frustrating couple of months losing to Sadio Mane's Senegal in the AFCON final and the World Cup playoff tie.
The 29 year old has also not scored from open play since Liverpool's 6-0 demolition of Leeds United back in February.
Speaking to TNT Sports (via Sports Witness), van Dijk has no concerns about Salah's form and expects things to change for him soon.
“It’s so easy to make judgements about him. In my opinion, he’s so important for us, he’ll always be. His goals will come, I’m not worried about any of that.
Read More
“He’s creating dangerous moments. Last game, the City game, he had an amazing assist, very important, of course. So obviously it’s been a tough two months. But we’re all human beings, and he’s such a fantastic professional with amazing qualities that he’ll be bouncing back as soon as possible. I’m not worried at all.”
There have been hints over the past couple of games that Salah is returning to something like his best. His next opportunity to get on the scoresheet will be at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction
- Article Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract
- Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings | Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
- Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Semi-Final | Mane Double Sees Reds Into Final
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok