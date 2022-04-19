Skip to main content
'I'm Not Worried At All' - Virgil van Dijk On The Form Of Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah

After Liverpool's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, Virgil van Dijk spoke about the form of Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk

The Egyptian has experienced a frustrating couple of months losing to Sadio Mane's Senegal in the AFCON final and the World Cup playoff tie.

The 29 year old has also not scored from open play since Liverpool's 6-0 demolition of Leeds United back in February.

Speaking to TNT Sports (via Sports Witness), van Dijk has no concerns about Salah's form and expects things to change for him soon.

“It’s so easy to make judgements about him. In my opinion, he’s so important for us, he’ll always be. His goals will come, I’m not worried about any of that.

“He’s creating dangerous moments. Last game, the City game, he had an amazing assist, very important, of course. So obviously it’s been a tough two months. But we’re all human beings, and he’s such a fantastic professional with amazing qualities that he’ll be bouncing back as soon as possible. I’m not worried at all.”

There have been hints over the past couple of games that Salah is returning to something like his best. His next opportunity to get on the scoresheet will be at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League.

