'I'm Ready For A New Challenge' - Liverpool Summer Target Hints At Move

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has sparked questions about his future after scoring in England Under-21's 3-1 victory over Czech Republic.

The New-York born marksman has been used sparingly by Mikel Arteta this season, even with the Gunners' lack of goal scoring prowess.

He's made nine Arsenal appearances, scoring twice, and his future has come into doubt after his comments on Thursday.

"I feel like I am ready for a new challenge," - Balogun told the press.

"I feel like I have played youth football for a while. I have scored goals at that level and improved at that level drastically compared to now. At the same time I am not sure what that challenge might be."

"It might be a loan, or if I am needed at Arsenal I am here - and the gaffer knows that as well.

"I feel like I am definitely open to a new challenge, wherever it is I will be ready.

"As a striker and as a young player you need minutes. It is the best way to learn and get consistency."

LFCTR Verdict

Balogun has potential, and there is no denial of such a fact. His brief cameos in an Arsenal shirt have been impressive.

However, for him personally, Liverpool is not a good move. The pathway into the first-team is limited - even more so than Arsenal -so I can't see Jurgen Klopp plumping for the wonderkid.

