'I'm Ready For A New Challenge' - Liverpool Summer Target Hints At Move
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has sparked questions about his future after scoring in England Under-21's 3-1 victory over Czech Republic.
The New-York born marksman has been used sparingly by Mikel Arteta this season, even with the Gunners' lack of goal scoring prowess.
He's made nine Arsenal appearances, scoring twice, and his future has come into doubt after his comments on Thursday.
"I feel like I am ready for a new challenge," - Balogun told the press.
"I feel like I have played youth football for a while. I have scored goals at that level and improved at that level drastically compared to now. At the same time I am not sure what that challenge might be."
"It might be a loan, or if I am needed at Arsenal I am here - and the gaffer knows that as well.
Read More
"I feel like I am definitely open to a new challenge, wherever it is I will be ready.
"As a striker and as a young player you need minutes. It is the best way to learn and get consistency."
LFCTR Verdict
Balogun has potential, and there is no denial of such a fact. His brief cameos in an Arsenal shirt have been impressive.
However, for him personally, Liverpool is not a good move. The pathway into the first-team is limited - even more so than Arsenal -so I can't see Jurgen Klopp plumping for the wonderkid.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool to Bid €40million for Real Madrid and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino
- Report: Liverpool Supporters Union Inserts Option For Fans To Veto European Super League In Draft Agreement With Club
- Liverpool Fan And WWE Superstar Sheamus Forced To Wear Manchester City Shirt After Losing Kyle Walker Challenge
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook