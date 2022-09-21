'I'm Slightly Nervous' - Former Player On Liverpool's Top Four Credentials

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six matches in the Premier League.

The injury crisis that has swept the club has not helped manager Jurgen Klopp but the Reds are already nine points off of leaders Arsenal and eight points behind Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur albeit with a game in hand.

Once the international break is over, Liverpool will need to return to their best form if they still harbour ambitions of competing at the top of the Premier League.

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson admitted to Genting Casino that he has been surprised by the form of the likes of Spurs and Arsenal but still expects the Reds to climb above them.

"The biggest shocks are Spurs and Arsenal. I don’t think people thought Spurs would be this good. Liverpool were a banker for top four at first but now I’m slightly nervous.

"If Liverpool are close to Spurs and Arsenal with three months to go, they’ll make it as I think Arsenal and Tottenham may fade away."

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool not finishing in the top four was an inconceivable thought at the start of the season but it has been a troubled start to the new campaign.

The performance against Ajax signalled intent that they know they need to put things right and with players coming back from injury, it should all help them at the very least make the top four and hopefully challenge for the title.

