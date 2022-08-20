'I'm Sure They've Got Something Lined Up' - Jamie Carragher On Liverpool Midfield Options Amid Moises Caicedo Links

Former player turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has been discussing the midfield options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal at Liverpool.

The Reds were linked with Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo on Friday but have remained resolute in the stance that they are not in the market for any more players during the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking on the Sky Sports Essential Football podcast (via Liverpool Echo), Carragher was of the opinion that Klopp and Liverpool are waiting for the right player even if that is next summer.

“I think they’d only go for a player they really wanted if he came on the market right now for whatever reason. I’m sure they’ve got something lined up for midfield next summer that’s why they haven’t done it this summer.

“They’ve certainly got the numbers in terms of midfielders but those numbers are getting over 30 and quite injury-prone, so you don’t see many of them playing or having a full season, so I think there will be a lot of chopping and changing in midfield. You’ll be surprised if any of them play over 30 games in that position because there’s so many options.

“I think Liverpool will go with what they’ve got. I think most will look at Liverpool’s first choice team and think they could do with a quality midfield player to come in there, a different age than what Liverpool’s first choice midfield is with Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho - Thiago’s out now at the moment - but they’re over 30."

IMAGO / PA Images

Carragher also tipped England under-21 international Harvey Elliott to make his mark this season and thinks he will be one of the reasons why they don't go back into the transfer market.

“I think Harvey Elliott is going to have a huge season, played a lot in that position but I have no doubt that next summer Liverpool must have something lined up and if they do, they keep the powder dry, they don’t panic, they don’t go for someone that they don’t want, they wait for the right player and that happened with Virgil van Dijk and that’s proved really successful for Liverpool so I think they’ll do the same again.”

LFCTR Verdict

It looked like Liverpool were done with their transfer business but there have been murmurings over the past few days about potential moves for midfielders with Caicedo and Sander Berge also linked.

There is no doubt Reds fans would like to see a midfielder come through the door but it would still seem unlikely as things stand.

