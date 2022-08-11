‘I’m Sure Tielemans Would Be Interested in a Move to Liverpool’ - Pundit Tips Liverpool to Make a Move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

Liverpool's midfield options are running short already at the start of the new Premier League campaign, with injuries to Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Liverpool to move for Leicester's Youri Tielemans.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, the former Everton striker said “He has craft in his game.

“It is one of them, he is there with a year left on his contract. If the opportunity came about, could it happen?

“I’m sure Tielemans would be interested in a move to Liverpool."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Campbell added that the midfielder could go on to replace Thiago within the side “When you look at Thiago, his game and what he brings to Liverpool, Tielemans could go someway to replacing that. Thiago brings craft to that Liverpool midfield. Tielemans brings that as well.

“He could also add goals to that side. He would give Liverpool another dimension, if was he to go to Anfield.”

LFCTR Verdict

Due to the number of injuries and lack of quality depth within the Liverpool midfield, the club has found themselves linked to practically anyone who can play within the midfield.

Almost every day there is a new rumour about another player who Liverpool is interested in, Tielemans is no different. However, with years of Premier League experience under his belt and only 25 years of age, Tielemans would appear a perfect signing to fit into the Liverpool midfield.

Tielemans is a perfect box-to-box midfielder who can also score a goal too, something which the Liverpool midfield has been missing for a number of years.

Matheus Nunes rumours however appear stronger than any circulating for Tielemans, unless the Sporting midfielder is a smoke screen for the Belgian international, any move for the Leicester man appears dead in the water.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |