'I'm Surprised That He Hasn't Waited Another Year' - Former Liverpool Player On Joe Gomez Contract Extension

Former Liverpool midfielder now TalkSport pundit Danny Murphy has questioned why Reds defender Joe Gomez has decided to sign a new long-term deal at the club if there's no guarantee he'll play. 

The 25-year-old versatile centre-back signed a new five year deal at Anfield this week saying "It was an easy decision". However, as reported by The Express Murphy has questioned the Englishman's decision to remain at the club. 

Joe Gomez

Gomez signed for the Reds back in 2015 from Football League side Charlton Athletic for a fee of just £4.4 million. Since then Gomez has made 87 appearances for Liverpool and has established himself as a first team player.  

"From his perspective, I'm surprised. I'm surprised. I get why you don't want to leave such a brilliant club that's winning everything, but if you're not going to play". Claimed Murphy speaking on TalkSport.  

"The evidence last season was that Matip and Konate are ahead of him. He's obviously had a conversation with Jurgen Klopp who has reassured him and he's going to get games.

"But I'm surprised that he maybe hasn't waited another year. If he wants to stay, fine, great, give it a go, don't jump ship early when you're at a great club. But as it stands, the evidence of last season, he's fourth-choice centre-half." 

